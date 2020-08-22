Crews to remove portion of damaged pavilion at Baldwin Beach Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Baldwin Beach Park in Paia is closed through Aug. 27 as crews remove part of a pavilion structure heavily damaged in recent high tides, Maui County officials said.
Photos show the large concrete pavilion collapsed on one side.
County officials did not say how much the repair work would cost. They said the structure was “damaged during recent ocean conditions,” but did not elaborate.
Members of the public are asked to remain outside of the construction barriers.
