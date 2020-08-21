Wildfires burn a combined 177,000 acres in Colorado

The largest of the fires in the state is burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, and as of Wednesday morning has burned 121,781 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and nearly 900 fire personnel are assigned to the fire. The fire is the second-largest in state history and is 14% contained. The northwest portion of the fire has been extremely active, burning critically dry fuel on cliff faces and down into drainages, making on the ground efforts difficult. The fire grew over 37,000 acres on Tuesday night.