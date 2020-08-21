Teachers, parents ask Board of Education to extend period of virtual learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Teachers, parents, and students virtually testified before the Board of Education on Thursday, with many asking that instruction remain virtual for the first semester.
While most students are using distance learning for the first four weeks of the school year, the transition to a mix of remote and in-person instruction is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14.
Many teachers say it simply isn’t safe to return to classrooms.
They say they don’t have enough personal protective equipment and there is no clear guidance from the state Education or Health departments on how to proceed.
“Regarding blocking tele-work, teachers are just insulted,” said teacher Mireille Ellsworth, referring to a state Education Department policy that requires teachers to deliver remote instruction campuses.
“You trust us with kids but you don’t trust us to do our jobs at home? Where is the common sense?”
Education officials say they are still distributing PPE to schools and working with the Department of Health to identify triggers that would force schools into different models of learning.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.