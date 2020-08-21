Open House: Corner unit condo in Waikiki and penthouse in Kaka’ako

First up, a rarely available corner unit in Waikiki with two separate parking stalls and storage! You’ll love the beautiful mountain, city and ocean views. Relax on your lanai and enjoy the cool trade winds, or step in doors and enjoy the central AC! The unit is move in ready with lots of natural lighting. It’s conveniently located near the bus line, entertainment, eateries and iconic landmarks like Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head. Amenities include pool, sauna, whirlpool, barbecue area, and secured entry and parking garage. It’s even pet, so act fast!