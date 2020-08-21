New technology installed at Ala Wai Harbor aims to reduce plastic pollution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There's a new effort in Hawaii to keep marine debris like plastics and other trash out of our oceans. The Seabin Project launched in Hawaii this summer with two new trash collecting bins installed at the Ala Wai Harbor.
This smart tech is being trialed in Hawaii thanks to Hawaii Volcanic Water who has sponsored the two Seabin units installed at the Ala Wai Harbor on Aug. 1.
The Seabin was invented by Pete Ceglinski and Andrew Turton of Australian clean tech startup. It’s essentially a cross between a rubbish bin and a pool skimmer.
The Seabin sits mounted to a pontoon, slightly below the surface of the water, sucking the water through and out the bottom, catching marine debris including micro plastics and microfibers.
The Seabin can filter 600,000 liters per day absorbing oily pollutants that may be found on the water's surace.
The project is looking for businesses and other partners to install more Seabins after the initial pilot project. You can learn more online.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.