New COVID-19 fatality brings death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 46

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw an additional COVID-19 fatality on Friday, the sixth this week alone. Meanwhile, 230 new infections were reported statewide.
The new fatality, reported on Oahu, brings the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 46.
This month alone, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in the islands.
Of the 230 new cases Friday, 209 were on Oahu. The Big Island reported 13, six were on Maui and two were on Kauai. It’s the third straight day that the state’s new COVID-19 case count has exceeded 200.
The continued surge of new infections comes as the state marks two weeks since authorities closed beaches, parks and other gathering places and launched a new police unit to crack down on violators.
Since COVID-19′s incubation period is 14 days, it would appear those restrictions haven’t worked to dramatically bring down case counts, but it’s still too early to say whether new rules that went into effect this week on gatherings and group sizes at attractions will slow the spread of the virus on Oahu.
The new infections bring the total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 6,072.
Of those, nearly 4,000 are “active” cases, which means those who tested positive are still potentially infectious. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has called for a state shutdown if active cases surpass 3,500, but Gov. David Ige and other political leaders have pushed back and instead opted for more targeted restrictions.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
- Total cases: 5,547
- Released from isolation: 1,720
- Required hospitalization: 292
- Deaths: 38
- Total cases: 269 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 166
- Required hospitalization: 35
- Deaths: 7
- Total cases: 56
- Released from isolation: 50
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 177
- Released from isolation: 136
- Required hospitalization: 7
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
