Survey: Nearly 1 in 3 high school students in Hawaii use e-cigarettes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 1 in 3 high school students in Hawaii say they use e-cigarettes, a new statewide health survey shows.
That’s up from about 1 in 4 from 2017.
The new figures come amid growing concerns about the health risks of vaping.
“If you use e-cigarettes, you are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Dr. Bryan Mih, a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.
Lola Irvin, administrator of the state Health Department’s Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division, said youth smoking has plummeted over the last 10 years but e-cigarette use has skyrocketed.
“More of our keiki are using e-cigarettes, and the significant increase of frequent and daily use indicates they are addicted,” Irvin said. “This public health crisis requires policy change.”
