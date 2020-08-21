3 more COVID-19 cases reported at state’s largest jail as officials prepare for follow-up testing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 2 additional Oahu Community Correctional inmates and one more adult corrections officer at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The results bring to 284 the number of positive cases at the state’s largest jail.
Of those, 241 have been inmates and 43 have been members of the staff.
The state said it completed mass testing of all inmates at OCCC on Thursday, and was ramping up for additional follow-up testing next week.
The outbreak at the jail is one of the largest known clusters in the islands.
It prompted the state Supreme Court to approve a plan to release some non-violent offenders at OCCC in a bid to relieve overcrowding.
At least five other Public Safety employees outside of the jail have also tested positive for COVID-19, including staff members at the Halawa Correctional Facility and Waiawa Correctional Facility.
This story will be updated.
