Film production advocates implore government officials to restart “Temptation Island”

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui resident and long-time film and tv industry crew member David Dahlberg was getting ready to live at the Andaz Maui At Wailea to work as an electrician grip for USA Network’s reality show “Temptation Island” for nearly two months.
As part of a safety bubble he says he would have been required to not leave the hotel property and no outside visits for the entire job.
But Thursday, Maui County announced the production was postponed due to surging COVID cases.
“It is super frustrating because we want to make money. We want the economy to come back and I think Mayor Victorino is not making the right decision,” said Dahlberg.
Activists who were planning to protest the production believe it was the right decision and so does Governor Ige.
“We do believe the virus activity causes a concern for all of us and it is in the best interest that we stopped production for a period of time,” he said.
But Donne Dawson, Hawaii State Film Commissioner, says “Temptation Island” would have brought $15 million dollars to Maui’s economy and without a firm date set, Hawaii’s first major production since the pandemic and other lucrative productions could go elsewhere.
“If this is not rebooted and allowed to restart within the specific time frame of a couple or three weeks then it could have a chilling effect and that’s what we don’t want to see,” she said.
Union leaders say the production would have brought 100 mainland cast and crew to Maui and employ another 100 local crew members not including the hotel workers.
Both mainlanders and locals would have quarantines and multiple COVID tests.
“They would get cleared to travel upon arrival, test upon arrival, quarantine then test after five days, test on the sixth as well and then go to work and that would be across-the-board,” said Tuiana Scanlan, President of IATSE Local 665.
Scanlan says the issue over restarting film production comes as tv viewers stuck at home are demanding more new content.
