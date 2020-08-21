8 employees at Big Island charter school test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight employees at a Big Island public charter school have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, officials said.
The employees at Ka ʻUmeke Kaʻeo Public Charter School are now isolating at home.
It wasn’t immediately clear if all of the cases were connected.
The school said it shut down its three campuses are learning of the first case. Since Monday, all employees at the school have been teleworking. The school has also worked to disinfect its campuses.
“The health, safety and wellness of our keiki, ʻohana, and community is our top priority,” the school said, in a statement. “Ka ʻUmeke is committed to transparency and information sharing to support mitigation efforts.”
