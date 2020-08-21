COVID-19 hospitalizations highest among seniors but are mounting for younger age groups, too

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii continues to rise rapidly, experts warn that people from all age groups can experience severe symptoms from the disease.
In Hawaii, as across the globe, the majority of those hospitalized for COVID-19 have been seniors.
But younger people aren’t immune, health officials say, and newly-updated state data bears that out.
The state Health Department reports that about 16% of residents 60 and older who have contracted COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Of those, 1 in 6 have died.
For those in the 40-59 age group, the figure is lower but still startling: Roughly 5% have been hospitalized with severe symptoms. And of those who needed hospital care, about 9% died.
Those 20 to 39 years old make up the largest group of Hawaii residents who have contracted COVID-19. And of those who have tested positive, about 1% required hospitalization. None have died, the state said.
There have also been no deaths reported among minors who have tested positive. One person under 19 in the islands required hospitalization.
