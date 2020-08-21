Consolidated reopens 4 movie theaters, hoping to woo customers back with safety measures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parks and beaches are closed on Oahu because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. So are bars. But four Consolidated movie theaters have reopened on Oahu — and the movie chain is hoping to woo customers back with strict safety protocols and assigned seating.
Consolidated Theatres reopened four movie theaters Friday: Ward Village, Town Center at Mililani, Pearlridge Center and Olino at Ka Makana Alii. They were shuttered back in March.
If you go to the movies, know that the experience will be a lot different than it was before the pandemic. There are a host of new sanitation and safety protocols in place.
And under the “Act Now Honolulu: No Social Gatherings” order signed this week, groups seeing a movie together can’t be bigger than five.
“We understand the community’s concerns with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, and have been working hard to develop enhanced protocols,” said Rod Tengan, Consolidated Theatres division manager.
In addition to keeping groups small, Consolidated says:
- Masks are required for all guests and staff.
- Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance online. And they’ll be let in no earlier than 30 minutes before the movie starts.
- Customers will also be assigned seats and auditoriums will have limited capacity.
- Every two seats on either side of an individual or group will be blocked off.
- Common areas will be sanitized regularly, with an extra focus on high-touch point areas.
- Floor decals and signs are placed throughout theaters to help guests socially distance.
All other Consolidated Theatre locations will open at a later date.
