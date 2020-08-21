Classic trade winds last through the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! Get ready for beautiful weekend weather as the trade winds hold steady and lots of sunshine with a few trade showers comes our way.
TRADE WINDS REMAIN STEADY: A high pressure system north of the islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade wind speeds across the state through Thursday. More typical trade wind weather with brief passing showers remains in the forecast for the weekend and into the first half of next week.
A long period east swell is forecast to arrive Saturday, and is likely associated with Hurricane Genevieve. This swell would linger through Monday. A series of south and southeast swell will continue to bring some surf to the south facing shores over the next couple of days. The current southeast swell is expected to slowly lower through the weekend. Additional south swells are expected through Sunday. One swell comes in Friday night, with a slightly smaller pulse to follow on Sunday.
LET’S TALK SURF:
Surf along east facing shores: 3-5 ft - trending down a bit.
Surf along south facing shores: 3-5 ft - holding steady.
Surf along north facing shores: 0-3 ft- holding steady.
Surf along west facing shores: 1-3 ft- getting smaller.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.