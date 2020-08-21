Another Rainbow Wahine basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Rainbow Wahine basketball player has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, UH officials say.
In a statement released by University officials, they announced that the positive test was the result of contact tracing, after a fellow Wahine teammate tested positive on Tuesday.
This new positive student-athlete was asymptomatic and has been moved off-campus until they are cleared by the Department of Health to return to campus.
All Wahine basketball players have been in self quarantine since August 17.
Due to privacy rules, the individual cannot be identified, but those in close contact with the player have been tested and are in self quarantine.
For the time being, all team workouts have been suspended and a thorough cleaning of the Rainbow Wahine facilities has been done.
The statement also says that UH athletics has given more than 300 coronavirus tests over the last several weeks to their student athletes, coaches and support staff — only two tests coming back positive.
Last month, the Big West conference suspended their fall sports seasons until 2021, but they did allow member schools to hold team workouts and practices.
