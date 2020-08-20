Written order for Honolulu doesn’t exactly match rules outlined by Mayor Caldwell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are some new discrepancies coming to light in the latest order from the Mayor’s office.
On Tuesday, Mayor Caldwell said social gatherings on Oahu were being limited to five people starting at midnight Wednesday into Thursday.
“There can be no social gatherings indoors or outdoors on the island of Oahu. By that we mean no parties larger than five coming together, rather it be in a private or public setting. In your home, inviting neighbors over no social gatherings,” he said.
But the written order, which was sent out Wednesday night, says something a little different. It says social gatherings, regardless of the number of people, are prohibited. The exact text is below:
Mayor Caldwell also said singing and wind instruments in churches weren’t allowed.
“For in person spiritual services, face coverings are now mandated. You can have no singing and no wind instruments being played. At all times during the service, face coverings are required and no singing is allowed,” Caldwell said.
But according to the order, that is drawn back and allows for singing with safeguards in place:
Hawaii News Now reached out to the city for clarification on the discrepancies. We have yet to hear back.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green criticized the order, saying it doesn’t address the real need.
“I’m concerned that this fixation on playing the flute or singing in church is distracting from the real problem which is that there are 3,590 people with active COVID in our state and that’s going to be 400 hospitalizations. That’s where our focus should be,” he said.
The order sent out by the City Wednesday night is posted below:
