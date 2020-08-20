Longtime president and CEO of YMCA Honolulu to step down at the end of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 18 years of service to YMCA Honolulu, President and CEO Michael Broderick announced he will be stepping down from his position at the end of this year.
Boderick served eight years as a metro board director and the last 10 years as president and CEO.
“I have loved my time at the Y, but it is time for me to embrace a new challenge, and for the Y to hire a CEO with new ideas, a fresh perspective and a reservoir of energy,” he said.
“This is especially true now, as the Y charts a new course for the future.”
Prior to Broderick’s appointment in 2010 as CEO of YMCA Honolulu, he served as a family court judge.
Broderick intends to open his own business offering services in mediation, arbitration, facilitation, neutral fact finding and executive coaching.
“Mike has done an exceptional job over the past ten years with accomplishments too many to mention and we will miss him dearly,” said Wayne Hamano, chair of the YMCA of Honolulu Metro board of directors.
“He has helped reaffirm how important the Y is to our community, especially during this time as our State faces the global challenges of this pandemic.”
Currently, YMCA is putting together a committee to search for a new CEO.
