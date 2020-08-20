LIVE: Ige discusses state’s latest response efforts as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss his latest emergency proclamation aimed at responding to a surge in new COVID-19 infections.
Hawaii saw 261 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, most on Oahu, and two additional deaths.
Those figures represent a continued surge in coronavirus cases, but Gov. David Ige has pushed back against calls to shut down Oahu. Instead, he’s opted for more limited restrictions.
On Oahu, bars remain closed along with beaches and parks. And on Thursday, new rules went into effect that limit social gatherings and keep groups small in a variety of venues (from restaurants to museums).
Ige will be joined at the news conference by Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami and Maui Mayor Mike Victorino.
