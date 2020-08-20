Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 236 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two additional COVID-19 fatalities in Hawaii were reported Thursday, pushing the death toll in the islands from the virus to 45.
Nineteen people with COVID-19 have died in Hawaii this month alone.
That’s the same number of people with the virus who died from March to July in Hawaii — a statistic that underscores the grim consequences of Oahu’s continued surge in new infections.
That surge continued Thursday.
There were 236 infections reported statewide — 230 of which were on Oahu. There were also five new cases on the Big Island and one on Maui, where a cluster at Maui Memorial has prompted growing concern.
The new infections push the statewide total for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 5,844.
Of those, more than 3,700 are “active” — which means they are potentially infectious. Medical experts, including Lt. Gov. Josh Green, have called for a state shutdown if active cases surpass 3,500.
The governor, state Health Department and Honolulu’s mayor have pushed back against calls to issue a sweeping lockdown, however, instead opting for more limited restrictions on gatherings.
Also on Oahu, bars remain closed along with beaches, parks, and hiking trails.
The state said one of the deaths reported Thursday happened on Oahu while the other was in Maui County. Officials did not immediately release any additional details.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 5,340
- Released from isolation: 1,681
- Required hospitalization: 276
- Deaths: 37
- Total cases: 263 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 166
- Required hospitalization: 31
- Deaths: 7
- Total cases: 54
- Released from isolation: 50
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 164
- Released from isolation: 134
- Required hospitalization: 7
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
