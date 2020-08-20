Hawaii company takes major step in race for quicker, cheaper COVID-19 ’spit’ test

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company has been selected by the National Institutes of health to move forward with clinical trials for a saliva-based coronavirus test.
Oceanit Laboratories, which has been developing what’s now called the Assure-19 saliva test since at least early July, says it will soon begin trials on people who have been infected with COVID-19.
The test, the company says, is much less invasive than those which require cottons swabbing of the nasal cavity ― and results are made available much faster.
“You put (your saliva) in, you give it a couple turns, and then you put it on this little tray,” said Patrick Sullivan, the company’s founder and chief executive. “It’s like a pregnancy kit, and then you’ve got a line that says you’ve got it or not."
Earlier this summer, Oceanit partnered with the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, which received state approval to import strains of the virus for research.
The human trials will involve Hawaii residents, the company says.
“We are doing two types of human testing,” said Sullivan. “One is on sick people, and one is usability, to have a home test."
Sullivan says the company hopes to have approval for widespread use of the test within 90 days.
