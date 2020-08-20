Forecast: Trade winds hold firm, rain heading for the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system north of the islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade wind speeds across the state through Thursday.
A plume of tropical moisture continues to drift into the islands this evening with increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms expected for the Big Island tonight through Thursday. The highest shower activity associated with this moisture surge will tend to drift south of the smaller islands with lesser rainfall impacts for all islands west of the Big Island.
More typical trade wind weather with brief passing showers remains in the forecast for the weekend and into the first half of next week.
A long period east swell is forecast to arrive this Saturday, and is likely associated with Hurricane GenevieveThis swell would linger through Monday.
A series of south and southeast swell will continue to bring some surf to the south facing shores over the next couple of days. The current southeast swell is expected to slowly lower through the weekend. Additional south swells are expected through Sunday. One swell comes in Friday night, with a slightly smaller pulse to follow on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.