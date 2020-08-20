First major television production since the pandemic started slated for Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reality television show is slated to start filming on Maui soon. It will be the first major film production in Hawaii since the pandemic started.
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino says Temptation Island's 100 workers and cast will be staying and filming at the Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort. The production has been approved by the State and will follow health protocols, but it still has the mayor worried.
“I’m not too keen about it. I’m not too happy about it, but it’s been approved on the state level and the Governor,” said Victorino.
Victorino did say the production will help get union hotel workers back to work.
Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson says 18 mainland members of an advanced tv crew will start arriving Sunday.
“This is the first major television show to showcase our film industry again in Hawaii based on the island of Maui. We do have Magnum PI that’s coming shortly thereafter,” said Dawson.
Officials say there are strict safety protocols for the crew and hotel workers under Department of Health and the Andaz.
“It’s super important that people understand, they are not going to be running around the hotel or running around Maui in a COVID situation and interfacing with the community. That’s not going to happen,” said Dawson.
Rod Antone, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, says the production is a good thing.
“This is the first jolt into the local economy that we can see and it’s not just the workers at the hotel in the visitor industry. It’s the local crews that would work on film jobs.
Filming is slated for September and Magnum PI hopes to start filming in October.
