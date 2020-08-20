Classic trade winds will take over this weekend

A long period east swell is forecast to arrive this Saturday, and is likely associated with Hurricane Genevieve. This swell would linger through Monday. A series of south and southeast swell will continue to bring some surf to the south facing shores over the next couple of days. The current southeast swell is expected to slowly lower through the weekend. Additional south swells are expected through Sunday. One swell comes in Friday night, with a slightly smaller pulse to follow on Sunday.