6 people from care homes have died from COVID, leaving operators asking for help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Plaza Assisted Living at Punchbowl went on lock down Wednesday evening after a round of testing revealed five residents on the same floor tested positive for COVID-19.
Hawaii News Now learned those residents will be moved to an isolated apartment and any staff members who tested positive will quarantine at home.
The AARP said the release of information on care home cases comes after months of complaints from residential care providers.
"With the new information recently given out regarding the amount of cases and deaths in the care facilities, we're very concerned about the issue of transparency," said Kealii Lopez, AARP Hawai'i State Director.
The state released new numbers on Tuesday.
Officials said there have been 94 coronavirus cases, 27 people have ended up in the hospital from COVID-19 and six people have died in Hawaii’s long-term care facilities since the pandemic began.
Lopez said they have been requesting this information since April. Now that they have the numbers, they want more specific details from the state.
“These people in these care homes, if they get sick enough, are going to have to go to the hospitals, going to put a demand on that area as well. So, it just makes sense to have the whole care chain have everyone have a good understanding of what’s happening,” Lopez said.
She said they are also requesting more personal protective equipment and testing.
State health officials said providers are on their own to make sure their staff and residents are tested.
“We recognize kupuna in long term care facilities are especially vulnerable and each facility is responsible for following both federal and state guidance,” said state Department of Health officials. “The skilled nursing facility should also have capacity for all nursing home staff (including volunteers and vendors who are in the facility on a weekly basis) to receive a single baseline COVID-19 test, with re-testing of all staff continuing every week.”
Maribel Tan, who owns and operates a community care foster family home, said care homes can’t afford to it and is asking the state to step in and with the cost.
“Foster home caregivers are only paid a small amount of money and we cannot afford that to have tested every week for us, for our families and for our clients,” Tan said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.