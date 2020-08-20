Another beloved Waikiki eatery closes its doors amid economic fallout

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An iconic restaurant in Waikiki has closed its doors for good.
Management of Chart House Waikiki said they decided to stop operations citing coronavirus hardships. It’s unlikely they will reopen as many businesses especially in Waikiki continue to struggle.
The eatery has served customers for the past 52 years with beautiful views of the small boat harbor and stunning south shore sunsets.
In a simple statement on their website, Joey Cabell and Scott Okamoto said, “At this time we would like to say Mahalo to everyone who has supported us over the past 52 years.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.