Some high-profile inmates request release during coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several high-profile inmates have been trying to use the coronavirus pandemic to be released back into the community.
A judge has already denied admitted killer Randall Saito's request.
After 37 years at the Hawaii State Hospital, he escaped in 2017 and made it all the way to California before being captured.
Also, North Shore murder suspects Hailey Dandurand and Stephen Brown filed for their release from prison.
They’re accused if the 2017 beating and stabbing of Telma Boinville in Pupukea.
The motion for their release will be heard next Tuesday.
It comes as concern grows among prison reform advocates, defense attorneys and others over the spread of COVID-19 at Hawaii's jails and prisons.
A recent surge of COVID-19 cases at the Oahu Community Correctional Center has prompted the Hawaii Supreme Court to order the release of certain inmates.
