New UH program prepares participants for careers in clinical research

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Cancer Center will start a new clinical research certificate program.
It’s the first of its kind in the state and is designed to give participants an “understanding of what being a clinical research professional is all about,” Cancer Center director Randall Holcombe said.
Clinical researchers collect and collate data from patients undergoing clinical trials.
Erin Fukaya enjoys her work as a clinical research associate.
"We have the opportunity to be a part of their care team, which is really a great privilege. You get to form those patient-coordinator relationships and help them through their cancer journey," she said.
The clinical researcher sends patients’ information to the agency conducting the clinical trial.
Most clinical trials at the Cancer Center involve cancer research, but some are studying the effects of COVID-19 on cancer patients.
“Anybody who participates in those trials has to be followed by a clinical research professional in addition to their routine healthcare team,” Holcombe said.
Salaries for clinical research associates range from $45,000 to $85,000. The field can be a career or a stepping stone to other areas like nursing or medical school.
Having a background in science is helpful but not essential.
"You really just have be able to read a protocol, follow it, and have an inquisitive mind and good attention to detail. Things like that. But really it could be for anyone, as long as it interests them," Fukaya said.
The training program is being offered through the outreach college at UH.
For more information, click here.
Classes begin Aug. 26 and will be held on Wednesday evenings through December.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.