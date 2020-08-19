New coronavirus restrictions prompt indefinite Waikiki Aquarium closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waikiki Aquarium announced Wednesday that is was closing until further notice because of new coronavirus restrictions on Oahu.
The new restrictions, announced Tuesday by Mayor Caldwell, forbid gatherings of more than 5 people and expand mask-wearing mandates island wide.
“This was a difficult yet necessary decision,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “Owing to the COVID situation, the Aquarium is also in a perilous financial situation and we simply cannot sustain ourselves in this current environment.”
A spokesperson says all staff members who don’t actively maintain aquarium facilities or aren’t involved in day-to-day care of animals will go back to working from home.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.