18 more COVID-19 infections reported at OCCC, bringing cases identified at jail to 267

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 18 new COVID-19 infections at Oahu Community Correctional Center, including 16 more inmate and two staff members.
The positives bring to 267 the total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed at the facility, the state’s largest jail. Of those 231 have been inmates and 36 have been staff members.
The state said it is still working to test all inmates and staff members at OCCC.
They have not said how many have yet to be tested, however.
Because of outbreak at the facility, the Hawaii Supreme Court has ordered the release of certain inmates. The first wave of releases was set to happen Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
