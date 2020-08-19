Mixed reaction from community as new restrictions are imposed across Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several restaurant owners on Oahu are relieved after government leaders decided not to impose a second shut down on Tuesday.
“I thought that we were going to be restricted to take out only again,” said Hiro Takei, owner of Odori-Ko.
Instead, restaurants can’t allow groups larger than five at a single table, which is down from 10.
Several small business owners say it is not a big deal.
“Five people is easy to handle. We can totally do it. And I rather do that than be totally shut down like we were back in March,” said Nico Chaize, owner of Nico’s.
“If people do call to make a reservation bigger than five, we will just ask them to split up into two tables,” Takei said.
In addition, the state’s traveler testing program has been pushed back once again. This time until at least October 1st.
Tourism experts say the effects are crippling.
“We are going to put ourselves in a hole for years,” said Keith Vieira, head of KV & Associates Hospitality Consulting. “I think they should test everybody twice. Three days prior to arrival and then maybe do a simpler test, a split test or something one or two days after arrival.”
Some critics say the new mandates aren’t nearly enough to bring the state’s coronavirus caseload down.
“A day late and a dollar short,” said University of Hawaii epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller. “There’s so many things that we can do that would help them but it’s like nope, no thanks, we don’t need you. We’re doing great and it’s been that way from the get-go.”
