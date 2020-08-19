Mid-month siren testing to take place near Frank Fasi building Wednesday morning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in town Wednesday morning, don’t be alarmed if you hear the Civil Defense emergency sirens going off.
The state says the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be testing the siren at the Frank Fasi Municipal building Wednesday morning.
The siren will sound any time between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. for 30 second to 3 minute intervals.
During the tests, technicians will work to ensure the siren is working properly.
Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.