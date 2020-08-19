Man tied to game room shooting charged; second suspect in custody

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man tied to a deadly shooting at a game room near Ala Moana last week Wednesday has been charged.
Aaron Tuitelapaga is accused of murder. He’s also suspected of being COVID positive after the shooting victim tested positive for the virus.
Tuitelapaga is being kept in isolation at HPD since he can’t be transported to OCCC.
His bail was set at $1 million dollars.
And a second suspect in that same shooting turned himself in Tuesday.
Bronson Tuiteleleapaga also has ties to the crime, police say, but its unknown if the two are related.
The 23-year-old is also accused of firing shots at the 30-year-old victim, who died. It’s unclear if Tuiteleleapaga is also infected.
This story may be updated.
