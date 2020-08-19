Governor outlines efforts to bolster contact tracing, defends state’s response to surge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor joined state health and emergency management officials at the Hawaii Convention Center to underscore efforts to bolster the state’s contact tracing efforts — and defend his administration’s response to an ongoing surge in new COVID-19 infections.
A surge in COVID-19 infections in Hawaii has overwhelmed the state’s contact tracing program — a failure lawmakers and health advocates say was both predictable and preventable.
To get more contact tracers on the job quickly, the state has turned to the Hawaii National Guard while ramping up hiring in other places. Some of those workers will be housed at the Hawaii Convention Center.
When asked why it took so long for the state to put more contact tracers to work, the governor said Department of Health officials were “expanding within existing spaces” and planning to hire more people.
“This most recent two to three weeks has been a significant increase in the rate of infection that we did not see before,” Gov. David Ige said. “We will continue to have a good response to this pandemic.”
Of course, a number of onlookers — including those in the medical community — would disagree with the governor’s conclusions. Hawaii saw its first day of triple-digit cases on July 29, and the number of new cases have remained at that level nearly every day since with just a handful of exceptions.
A number of experts have also criticized the state’s response to large clusters in the Pacific Islander community, at Oahu’s largest jail and at a homeless shelter in Iwilei.
Hawaii Health Department Director Bruce Anderson said while he supported bringing on contact tracers, he does not believe it will address the surge in infections.
“No amount of contact tracing would prevent a spike like we’ve seen,” Anderson said. “As in many other states, people have let down their guard and they’re spreading it amongst each other.”
When asked Wednesday, the state could not say how long it is currently taking for a contact tracer to reach out to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
