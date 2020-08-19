24 inmates will be released into the community amidst COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inmates will be released into the community on Wednesday as the state works to control the spread of COVID-19 at OCCC.
According to the Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), there are now 249 positive cases at OCCC, but the health department believes that number is higher.
Despite the surge in cases the public defender says 24 inmates will be released on Wednesday.
“The question about whether I’m in favor of releasing, of course I’d rather not see that happen,” said State Dept. of Health Director, Bruce Anderson in a press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t think there’s anyone that wants to see that happen.”
DPS said 215 inmates and 34 correction officers have tested positive for COVID-19 at OCCC this month.
The Lawyers for Equal Justice (LEG) questions whether the government could've better prevented the spread of the virus if more inmates were released earlier.
While there were concerns of those released committing serious offenses, Litigation Director Tom Helper of LEG, said 80% were arrested again for minor violations.
“Most of the people who were re-arrested were arrested for things like homelessness related offenses, sleeping in the park,” said Helper. “For technical offenses such as failing to call a probation officer.”
Helper said DPS failed to provide services to help them succeed in the community.
“In many cases, they failed to carry out that responsibility and pushed off on to social service providers who basically were overwhelmed,” said Helper. “So, we hope that this time around with the new round of releases that Department of Public Safety will do better than it did last time.”
DPS said they are doing the best they can to make sure inmates are being released appropriately. They’ve started to give the department of health, the names of all OCCC inmates scheduled for release.
