Hawaii’s Kolten Wong shined in the Cardinals’ double header against the Cubs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Kolten Wong shined for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, in the Cards match up with the Chicago Cubs.
The former Rainbow Warrior had four scores in the first game of the double header against Chicago, while also shining at second base during the second game.
The Hilo native made a diving catch for the 106 mph ball off the bat of Anthony Rizzo.
The Cards would break even with the Cubs on Wednesday, taking the first game with a score of 9-3, but fall short in the second game with a score of 4-2.
The 29-year-old has 9 runs so far during this abrupt 60-game MLB season, with 40 at bats.
Wong and the Cardinals are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds tomorrow at 2:15 p.m. on Fox Sports.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.