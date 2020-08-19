Hawaii reports its 42nd COVID-19 fatality; daily case count shoots back up to 261

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting another COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, brining the death toll from the virus in the islands to 42. Meanwhile, the number of new infections is up.
The new death was on Oahu, but officials did not release any more details.
And after a dip in new cases in recent days — down to just 134 on Tuesday — the number of new infections shot up Wednesday to 261. Of those 234 are on Oahu, 20 are on Maui, and seven on the Big Island.
The infections push the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 5,609.
Of those, 5,111 have been on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there are 3,590 active cases statewide.
The news comes in the wake of the governor’s decision Tuesday to put in place additional restrictions on gatherings on Oahu in lieu of a broad shutdown, which some have been calling for.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 5,111
- Released from isolation: 1,631
- Required hospitalization: 261
- Deaths: 35
- Total cases: 262 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 165
- Required hospitalization: 31
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 54
- Released from isolation: 48
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 159
- Released from isolation: 133
- Required hospitalization: 6
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.