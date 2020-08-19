Hawaii County urges eligible residents to apply for rent, mortgage assistance

Hawaii County urges eligible residents to apply for rent, mortgage assistance
HNN File (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM HST - Updated August 18 at 6:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County is partnering with six non-profits to launch the Hawaii County Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program.

The program is being funded with federal CARES act money to help families hit hard financially as a result of the pandemic.

The county estimates that more than 1,400 Big Island families are eligible to apply for grants of up to $1,000.

To be eligible, you must be a Hawaii Island resident over the age of 18, and have lost work or work hours because of the economic downturn. Annual household income for eligible applicants must also be at or below 100% of area median income.

Applications will be accepted come next week Monday.

For more information, contact any of the community partners below starting Aug. 24:

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.