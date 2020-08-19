Hawaii County urges eligible residents to apply for rent, mortgage assistance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County is partnering with six non-profits to launch the Hawaii County Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program.
The program is being funded with federal CARES act money to help families hit hard financially as a result of the pandemic.
The county estimates that more than 1,400 Big Island families are eligible to apply for grants of up to $1,000.
To be eligible, you must be a Hawaii Island resident over the age of 18, and have lost work or work hours because of the economic downturn. Annual household income for eligible applicants must also be at or below 100% of area median income.
Applications will be accepted come next week Monday.
For more information, contact any of the community partners below starting Aug. 24:
- Hawaiian Community Assets/Hawaii Community Lending: www.HawaiianCommunity.net Ph: 808.934.0801
- HOPE Services Hawaii: www.hopeserviceshawaii.org Ph: 808.935.3050 Email: rmap@hopeserviceshawaii.org
- Hawaii First Federal Credit Union: www.hawaiifirstfcu.com/pathways Ph: 808.933.6600
- Neighborhood Place of Puna: www.neighborhoodplaceofpuna.org Ph: 808.965.5550 caresact@neighborhoodplace.org
- Hawaii Island Home for Recovery: www.hihrecovery.org/RMAP Ph: 808.640.4443 or 808.934.7852
- Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island: www.habitathawaiiisland.org Ph: 808.450.2118 Email rmap@habitathawaiiisland.org
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.