Former Farrington Gov Breiden Fehoko makes a brief appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the HHSAA and Mountain West have ultimately halted football in Hawaii, the NFL is pressing on with training camps during the pandemic.
The critically-acclaimed HBO series ‘Hard Knocks’ returns to NFL training camps to cover the two teams in the city of angels — the Chargers and Rams.
Episode two aired last night, which featured a small appearance from former Farrington Defensive lineman, Breiden Fehoko.
Fehoko was in a segment highlighting the team hotel, where the former Gov and his Charger rookies have to stay for the duration of camp, while the Veterans can go back to their homes.
While the appearance from the 2019 National Champion was brief, the portion of the show he was in, was a bleak reminder of the life of an undrafted rookie in the NFL.
Being undrafted, Fehoko is considered a long shot to make the Chargers roster, but in 2020 it will be even tougher.
The NFL will be without preseason games this year, which is where most rookies make their case to make the team.
With the odds stacked against them, players on the edge of the roster will have to show out in practices to prove they belong on the 53-man roster.
Also in Chargers training camp is former Kahuku Red Raider Alohi Gilman, who was taken by Los Angeles in the sixth round of this year’s draft — Gilman is in a similar boat as Fehoko, late-rounders are not always guaranteed a roster spot.
The next episode of ‘Hard Knocks’ airs at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii Time, on August 25, on HBO.
