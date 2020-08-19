Former ‘Bows quarterback Cole McDonald released by the Tennessee Titans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warrior quarterback Cole McDonald was cut on Wednesday from the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says.
Pelissero tweeted the roster move on Wednesday morning, making room for the Titans to sign veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.
McDonald was taken by Tennessee in the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft, after finishing his UH career with 8,032 total passing yards and 70 touchdowns.
Siemien will now Join Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside in the Titans QB room, as they prepare for Tennessee’s season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.
