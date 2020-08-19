Forecast: Moisture approaching the state, heavy rain possible for some areas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will prevail for the foreseeable future, delivering just a few windward showers through Wednesday. An increase in moisture arriving from the southeast will affect the Big Island later Wednesday, then move across the other islands through Friday, bringing the potential for some locally heavy showers, and a few thunderstorms. A more settled trade wind weather pattern should return by the weekend, with light to moderate trade winds continuing.