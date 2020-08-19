Episode 18: Finding Your Power

Episode 18: Finding Your Power
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM HST - Updated August 19 at 4:08 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the era of quarantining and coronavirus lock-downs, home isn’t a safe place for everyone.

In this episode on domestic violence and toxic relationships, Marian Diop wants to help others find their power ― opening up about her years-long abusive marriage, how she found the courage to leave, and what it took to navigate a healthy and productive path toward becoming a full-time business coach and small business owner — all while raising three children.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.