Episode 18: Finding Your Power

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the era of quarantining and coronavirus lock-downs, home isn’t a safe place for everyone.
In this episode on domestic violence and toxic relationships, Marian Diop wants to help others find their power ― opening up about her years-long abusive marriage, how she found the courage to leave, and what it took to navigate a healthy and productive path toward becoming a full-time business coach and small business owner — all while raising three children.
