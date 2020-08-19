Deep tropical moisture will bring pop up showers to the state with the most rain over Hawaii Island

TRADE WINDS PLUS MUGGY WEATHER: We are tracking a few showers overnight through the early morning hours for windward and mountain locations. Shower coverage is forecast to increase due to a combination of a weak upper-level disturbance and deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area from the southeast. Trade winds will remain in the light to moderate range and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established by the weekend. If this materializes, shower coverage would also favor leeward and interior locations through the afternoon and early evening periods. Most of the showers will be focused over Hawaii Island and then more of a pop up shower after daytime heating for the rest of us with interior showers.