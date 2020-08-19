Deep tropical moisture will bring pop up showers to the state with the most rain over Hawaii Island

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening! A muggy weather pattern will take over starting with Hawaii Island on Wednesday night and then spreading west on Thursday. With this muggy weather, pop up showers are possible and we can’t rule out thunderstorms for parts of the state, especially on Hawaii Island.
TRADE WINDS PLUS MUGGY WEATHER: We are tracking a few showers overnight through the early morning hours for windward and mountain locations. Shower coverage is forecast to increase due to a combination of a weak upper-level disturbance and deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area from the southeast. Trade winds will remain in the light to moderate range and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established by the weekend. If this materializes, shower coverage would also favor leeward and interior locations through the afternoon and early evening periods. Most of the showers will be focused over Hawaii Island and then more of a pop up shower after daytime heating for the rest of us with interior showers.
LET’S TALK SURF:
Surf along east facing shores: 4-6 ft - trending up a bit.
Surf along south facing shores: 3-5 ft - holding steady.
Surf along north facing shores: 1-3 ft- holding steady.
Surf along west facing shores: 2-4 ft- holding steady.
Outlook of surf: Moderate surf is expected along the south facing shores through the weekend as a series of south swells roll in. A long period swell from the east, generated by a hurricane in the far eastern Pacific, will also be showing up over the weekend that will maintain moderate surf along the east facing shores.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
