Crowds banned, live events industry faces a bleak future ... and finds innovation only goes so far

Moss, the orchestra’s executive director, said the orchestra is continuing to put out virtual performances but they are also hoping to soon incorporate outdoor performances, including at the Waikiki Shell. “The opportunity to have such an iconic venue here in Hawaii with the Waikiki Shell, with Diamond Head in the background and all the social distancing room we could ever need, and really for the safety of the musicians too … it’s really been a high priority for us to go back there,” Moss said.