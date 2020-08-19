4 arrested at Kalihi shopping center after altercation, chase

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted robbery and shooting in Kalihi on Wednesday morning ended with four arrests at Kamehameha Shopping Center.
It all started at Nimiz Local Stop and Deli on Republican Street about 11 a.m.
Sources say a customer tried to stop a man from stealing a bottle of alcohol by putting him in a headlock. That’s when a second suspect reportedly came in the store and pulled out a gun.
At least one shot was fired and four male suspect fled by car.
A Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said the suspects then crashed at the intersection of Likelike Highway and School Street before fleeing on foot to Kamehameha Shopping Center.
Bystanders described the scene as chaotic.
“All of the sudden we hear all of these cops, and we see all of these undercovers,” said Kalihi resident Angelo Samiano. “Like 60 cops, sixty undercovers.”
At the center, two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested for multiple offenses, including armed robbery, burglary, auto theft and car break-in.
Only minor injuries were reported.
