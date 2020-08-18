Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Makiki

By HNN Staff | August 18, 2020 at 5:10 AM HST - Updated August 18 at 5:10 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a woman in connection with a deadly stabbing in Makiki late Monday.

Emergency Medical Services said crews responded to Piikoi Street around 9:50 p.m. That's where they found a man, in his 40s, who was stabbed in his upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but HPD said he later died.

Investigators said a woman was arrested following the incident.

