Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Makiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a woman in connection with a deadly stabbing in Makiki late Monday.
Emergency Medical Services said crews responded to Piikoi Street around 9:50 p.m. That's where they found a man, in his 40s, who was stabbed in his upper torso.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but HPD said he later died.
Investigators said a woman was arrested following the incident.
This story will be updated.
