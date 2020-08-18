Waialua brush fire 50% contained as it burns for a second night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters worked to save five structures that were threatened by a wildfire that began Sunday in Waialua.
The fire continues to burn into the night as of Monday evening, and crews are keeping a close eye on the flames.
At last check around 6:30 p.m. Monday, HFD said the fire burned an estimated 2,000 acres and was only 50 percent contained.
Rugged terrain is making it difficult for firefighters.
At one point, 50 personnel from HFD were involved in the firefight, which forced the temporary closure of Kaukonahua Road.
This story may be updated.
