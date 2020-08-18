Tuesday brings moderate trade winds before they drop off and muggy conditions take over with pop up showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening! It sure is nice to have refreshing trade winds today. A muggy weather pattern will take over starting with Hawaii Island on Wednesday night and then spreading west on Thursday. With this muggy weather, pop up showers are possible and we can’t rule out thunderstorms for parts of the state, especially on Hawaii Island.
TRADE WINDS FOR NOW, NOT FOR LONG: We are tracking a few showers overnight through the early morning hours for windward and mountain locations. Shower coverage is forecast to increase across the state through the second half of the week due to a combination of a weak upper-level disturbance and deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area from the southeast. Trade winds will remain in the light to moderate range and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established by the weekend. If this materializes, shower coverage would also favor leeward and interior locations through the afternoon and early evening periods.
LET’S TALK SURF:
Surf along east facing shores: 4-6 ft - trending up a bit.
Surf along south facing shores: 3-5 ft - holding steady.
Surf along north facing shores: 1-3 ft- holding steady.
Surf along west facing shores: 1-3 ft- holding steady.
No significant swells are expected for the foreseeable future. However, small, long-period south and southeast swells will provide a bump in surf to south facing shores for the next several days.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.