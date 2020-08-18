A scaled back RIMPAC kicks off in Hawaii waters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the COVID crisis, the military began it’s biennial RIMPAC war exercise on Monday.
This year’s event is much smaller than usual. More than 5,300 personnel on 20 ships from 10 countries are training in waters around the islands.
Organizers say the personnel won’t be coming onshore. Instead the ships will only dock to re-fuel and pick up food.
All U.S. servicemembers who are participating completed a 2-week quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19.
“Everything we are doing for RIMPAC has been carefully planned to ensure everyone’s safety. RIMPAC represents a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and build trusts. The work we will do here will make us more capable to meet any challenge,” Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn said.
Last month, the military went ahead with an exercise on Oahu involving the Thai Army. Eight Thai soldiers tested positive after returning home.
The military never said if U.S. servicemembers were infected.
This year’s RIMPAC exercises run through Aug. 31.
