A Rainbow Wahine basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Rainbow Wahine basketball player has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, UH officials say.
In a statement released by the team, they announced that the individual isolated themselves at the first sign of symptoms and promptly notified the athletics department.
Due to privacy rules, the individual cannot be identified, but those in close contact with the player have been tested and are in self quarantine.
For the time being, all team workouts have been suspended and a thorough cleaning of the Rainbow Wahine facilities has been done.
The statement also says that UH athletics has given more than 300 coronavirus tests over the last several weeks to their student athletes, coaches and support staff — only two tests coming back positive.
Last month, the Big West conference suspended their fall sports seasons until 2021, but they did allow member schools to hold team workouts and practices.
