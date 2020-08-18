Maui Memorial faces uptick in COVID-19 cases, concern within its ranks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of COVID-19 patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center has risen to 17, with 1 in the intensive care unit, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said.
The news follows Monday’s announcement that 17 health care workers at the hospital had tested positive.
In response to the cases, the medical center said it was testing all employees, providers and patients — and taking other steps to protect the community.
But some say more needs to be done.
“The problem is no one feels safe. The staff in our hospital doesn’t feel safe,” said one ICU nurse at the facility, who asked to remain anonymous.
“We are not being told of exposures or where the COVID exists in the hospital and we are not being provided the proper PPE and that’s my main concern.”
The hospital battled a cluster of cases in the early months of the pandemic.
“It could have been prevented and that’s why the mood is so gloomy and dark and everybody is just upset,” said the ICU nurse.
ICU Medical Director Dr. Michael Shea said the hospital’s operating rooms are open and safe and that more personal protective equipment is being used for procedures where there’s aerosolized virus.
Elective procedures are postponed for the rest of the week to ensure bed capacity.
Shea said many patients from the community are not showing symptoms.
“Many of the cases that we are seeing are actually community acquired so please don’t believe the rumors. We’re taking every action that we can to keep our patients and our staff safe and all of you safe,” he said.
Healthcare Association CEO Hilton Raethel says there are no critical shortages of PPE and Maui Memorial is nearly full because of a bump in regular patients, not COVID-19 patients.
“They have a lot of patients in their hospital right now, but not primarily because of COVID,” said Raethel. “Are they busy, yes, but it is not primarily because of COVID, at least this week.”
