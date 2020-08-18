Hospitals see encouraging signs that COVID-19 surge is slowing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people hospitalized in Hawaii with COVID-19 has more than doubled since the first of the month, triggering concerns about hospital capacity.
On Tuesday, 204 patients were hospitalized statewide. That’s up from 75 on August 1.
Despite the increase, healthcare experts say they’re seeing signs the surge may be slowing.
Officials say it appears the rate of infection is starting to drop a bit, likely because of restrictions and closures on Oahu that went into effect earlier this month.
It’s positive news but officials warn the state isn’t out of the woods yet. In fact, plans for field hospitals are being discussed in preparation of another potential surge.
Arrangements have been made for emergency field hospitals in every county, including a 50-bed facility on Oahu, a pair of 20-bed units on both Maui and Hawaii Island and a 20-bed facility on Kauai.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green says all of the field hospitals are ready to be deployed if needed.
“It looks like a canvas hospital,” Green said. “When you go in, they have full-flowing air. They have capacity for oxygen services. They can even do surgeries in some of these facilities.”
Green says Tripler Army Medical Center can likely take on additional patients. They’d just need to get permission from the military.
The state has also been in communication with FEMA about the potential utilization of the Hawaii Convention Center.
“That’s a much larger lift. But I think General Hara has a very thoughtful plan about putting some capacity that you can pop-up inside the convention center,” said Green.
Meanwhile, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii says there’s an ongoing effort to enlist additional healthcare workers — especially nurses — and have them on standby to staff any emergency bed space.
“We’re looking at all of the available options in terms of staffing including if necessary bringing in staffing from the mainland,” said Hilton Raethel, the association’s head.
For now, Raethel says hospitals continue to move patients between facilities to alleviate some of the stress on the larger hospitals.
“At least over the last few days our numbers have plateaued a little bit in terms of our hospitals’ census, which is good news,” he said.
Of the 204 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, Green says 39 are in intensive care and 22 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.